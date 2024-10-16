BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares changing hands.

BitFuFu Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

