BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares changing hands.
BitFuFu Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
