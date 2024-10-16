Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

