Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,259,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 17,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.1 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.64%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

