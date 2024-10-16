Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.05. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

