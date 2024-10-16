Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

