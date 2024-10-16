Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

