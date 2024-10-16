Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.86 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,574,496.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

