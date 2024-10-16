Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,357 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

