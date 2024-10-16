Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 666 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 149.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE IBM opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The company has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

