Biconomy (BICO) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $186.80 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,825,720 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

