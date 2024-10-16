Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $473.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.65.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond by 28.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Beyond by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 82.4% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.