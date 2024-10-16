Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley Sells 50,000 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $2,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,148,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,588,126.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 408,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,832,000 after purchasing an additional 586,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 441,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,402,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

