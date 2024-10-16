Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Shares of BNTC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
