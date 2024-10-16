Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Benitec Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,881,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.