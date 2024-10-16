Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPY remained flat at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Amplify Energy by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

