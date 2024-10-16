Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $497.47 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $497.47 million and $12.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.42 or 0.03868105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00041334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002129 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,439,782 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,739,782 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

