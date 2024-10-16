Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.10 and last traded at $120.62, with a volume of 6287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Belden Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,444.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

