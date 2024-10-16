BDF Gestion Purchases 125,900 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BDF Gestion raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 827.5% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

AVGO stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

