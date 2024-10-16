Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247,038 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $115.65. 360,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

