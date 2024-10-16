Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $35,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,658,000 after buying an additional 155,920 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after acquiring an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $113.92. 682,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,091. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $116.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

