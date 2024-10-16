Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $25.41 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up approximately 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 81.4% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Garmin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.63. 100,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,799. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

