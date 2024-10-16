Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 5,660,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,991,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.