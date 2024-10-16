Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BRNS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.53.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.