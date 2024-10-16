Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.08) on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 900.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($141,445.19). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,421.39). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

