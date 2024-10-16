Barclays Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on JD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

JD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,219,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of JD.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $22,920,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

