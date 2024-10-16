Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $361,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 188,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The firm has a market cap of $363.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

