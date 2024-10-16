Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. Bank First has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

