Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.01 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 66916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

