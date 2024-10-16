Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 863,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Macro Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:BMA traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. 218,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,464. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.35%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Banco Macro

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.