Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446.74 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 444.60 ($5.81), with a volume of 41789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442.40 ($5.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 392.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($97,393.94). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £1,036,800 ($1,353,878.30). 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

