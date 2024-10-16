Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $222.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.79. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $230.76. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

