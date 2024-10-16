Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Azenta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.47. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Azenta by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

