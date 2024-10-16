AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 191467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $631.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.13.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 336.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,823 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 790,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AxoGen by 587.2% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 686,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 587,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

