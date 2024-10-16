AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in September

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
