Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

