Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

