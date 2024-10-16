Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

