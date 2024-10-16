Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

TSE BDT opened at C$31.04 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

