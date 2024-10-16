Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.90. The company had a trading volume of 473,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

