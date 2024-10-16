Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,370. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

