Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,640,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 984,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

