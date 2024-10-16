Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 2,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Price Performance
Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $33,141,000.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
