Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.