Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 11,104 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

