Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

