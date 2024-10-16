Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

