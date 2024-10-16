Asset Dedication LLC Has $32.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.67% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,637,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 334,452 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,636,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,181,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

