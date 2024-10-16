Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.22% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 452,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

