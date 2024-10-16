Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 163,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 241,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

