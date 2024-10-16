Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $25.31. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 2,561,009 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after buying an additional 1,220,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

