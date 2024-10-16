Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $370.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

